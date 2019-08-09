Explain BJP's stand on Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to spokespersons

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with several senior party leaders and spokespersons as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state.

A senior BJP leader, who did not want to be identified, told IANS that Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar and the party's spokespersons were present at the meeting at the party headquarters here.

He said the leaders discussed the party's line with the spokespersons to send out a clear message about the revocation of the Constitution's Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The party leader said that Shah told party spokespersons attending television debates about the need to stick to the party's line on Article 370 and also explain the benefits to the people of Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting comes at a time when several opposition parties including Congress have been opposing the government's stand on revoking Article 370 and bifurcating the state.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, in his address, hit back at the opposition as he explained the benefits of revoking Article 370 which will result in curbing the terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring its development.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday revoked Article 370 from J&K. The Rajya Sabha passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill the same day, while the Lok Sabha passed the Bill the next day.