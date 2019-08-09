Home Nation

Explain BJP's stand on Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to spokespersons

A senior BJP leader said that Amit Shah told party spokespersons attending television debates about the need to stick to the party's line on Article 370.

Published: 09th August 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with several senior party leaders and spokespersons as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state.

A senior BJP leader, who did not want to be identified, told IANS that Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar and the party's spokespersons were present at the meeting at the party headquarters here.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's Article 370 address HIGHLIGHTS - J&K won't stay UT long, elections to be held soon

He said the leaders discussed the party's line with the spokespersons to send out a clear message about the revocation of the Constitution's Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The party leader said that Shah told party spokespersons attending television debates about the need to stick to the party's line on Article 370 and also explain the benefits to the people of Kashmir and Ladakh.

ALSO READ: Amid Article 370 fallout, Pakistan says work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue as planned

The meeting comes at a time when several opposition parties including Congress have been opposing the government's stand on revoking Article 370 and bifurcating the state.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, in his address, hit back at the opposition as he explained the benefits of revoking Article 370 which will result in curbing the terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring its development.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday revoked Article 370 from J&K. The Rajya Sabha passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill the same day, while the Lok Sabha passed the Bill the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Article 370 BJP
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp