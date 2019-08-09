Indian envoy to Pakistan hasn't returned to New Delhi: MEA

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has not yet returned to New Delhi and the timing of his return is yet to be determined, the MEA said here on Friday.

"He is not yet in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review of their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a press conference.

Pakistan on Wednesday had asked the Indian government to call back Bisaria following the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken during the National Security Committee meeting held here, a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

New Delhi has also been informed that Pakistan would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India, Moin-ul-Haq. He is currently in Pakistan and was expected to officially take charge on August 16.