Home Nation

Inter-state portability of ration card begins in four states, says Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

This means beneficiaries living in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can buy their quota of ration from the PDS, also called ration shops, in either of the states.

Published: 09th August 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' across the country by June 1, 2020, the Centre on Friday kick-started inter-state portability of ration card between Telangana-Andhra Pradesh as well as Maharashtra-Gujarat.

This means beneficiaries living in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can buy their quota of ration from the Public Distribution System (PDS), also called ration shops, in either of the state.

Similar would be the case in Maharasthra and Gujarat. 

Launching the inter-state portability, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, "today is a historic day. We have started off inter-state portability of ration card pairing two states each."

In these four states, both intra-state and inter-state portability of ration card is being implemented successfully, he said.

Meanwhile, seven states -- Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tripura -- at present are testing intra-portability of ration card, which means beneficiaries can lift their quota of ration from any PDS located within a state.

Elaborating, Food Secretary Ravi Kant said gradually, the inter-state portability of ration card will be implemented in the above-mentioned states by January 2020.

"By January 2020, these 11 states will be formed as one grid where ration card will be made portable. It means beneficiaries can buy ration from any one of these 11 states," Kant explained.

The Minister said that the government is targeting to roll out 'One Nation, One Ration Card' across the country by June 1, 2020.

Asked how the stock will be managed, Paswan said,"there won't be any problem because the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns have enough capacity and have been asked to stock three months of ration in advance.

" The FCI godowns have been made online and the states have been directed to make their depots online at the earliest to track the movement of foodgrains.

The Minister also directed the Food Ministry officials to make random visit to test that inter-state portability is working properly.

At present, the government supplies 5 kg of subsidised foodgrains to each person per month to over 81 crore people via 5,00,000 ration shops in the country, costing the exchequer about Rs 1.4 lakh crore annually.

Foodgrains via ration shops are supplied at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 3/kg for rice, Rs 2/kg for wheat and Rs 1/kg for coarse grains via PDS as per the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan One Nation One Ration Card BJP
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp