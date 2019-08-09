Lucknow diary

By Express News Service

Four UP youths at world skills meet

Four youths from Uttar Pradesh will represent India at the WorldSkills International Competition 2019 to be in Kazan, Russia from August 22 to 27. Govind Sonkar, Amit Yadav, Utkarsh Kumar and Saurabh Baghel will be part of the 48-member Indian contingent at the event that is also called the ‘Olympics for Skills’. Over 1,500 competitors from 60 countries will pit their skills at 55 skill contests at the event. Govind (21), of Kanpur, would be contesting as an auto-body painting technician. While Amit, from Sant Ravidasnagar, will be contesting in the concrete construction work category, Utkarsh (22), of Gorakhpur, would take part in hairdressing category.

Light & sound show to be back

The unique light and sound show, demonstrating the selfless sacrifice of the freedom fighters, is set to be revived after nearly a decade, on Independence Day. Back in the day, the show used to draw plenty to Residency, a group of buildings on the same premises which served as the residence of the British Resident General, who also had a seat in the court of the Nawab of Awadh. What’s more is that locals and visitors can now enjoy the show at a nominal I100. The show aims at taking viewers back to the Revolt of 1857 in a bid to make them aware how and, to what extent, the City of Nawabs contributed to the freedom struggle.

Wonder kid to sit for boards at age of 10

Rashtram Aditya Shri Krishna, an eight-year-old wonder boy from Lucknow, is ready to take his first high school examinations in 2021, at the age of 10 years. Even the UP Board has granted him special permission to take admission to Class 9 in one of its affiliated schools. Though the board’s standard rules allow a student to be at least 14 years of age to appear in Class 10 board exams, exceptions are made once in a while in some special cases. And Aditya, who will turn 9 on October 17, is one of them. As per his astrologer father Professor Pawan Kumar Acharya, Aditya has never been to a school.

Dress diktat for teachers

The principal Karamat Hussain Muslim Girls’ PG College in Lucknow recently asked teachers to come to the institution dressed in a “decent and appropriate” manner. The minority institution is affiliated to the University of Lucknow (LU). Earlier, the institution had put out a diktat, asking teachers to come in sarees. However, in the face of opposition from the staff and LU Associated College Teachers’ Association (LUACTA), the order was modified. College authorities claim the order came only after it was observed that new appointees were coming to college wearing outfits deemed unbecoming of teachers.