Maharashtra rains: Around 500 people stranded, buses stuck in Kolhapur

The area beyond the Kini village, where the passengers are currently stranded, has been receiving heavy showers for the last one week, throwing normal life out of gear.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of a flooded area in Kohlapur district Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI

By ANI

KOLHAPUR: Eight buses and as many as 500 passengers remain stranded near the hem of the Kohlapur city, as several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy downpour giving rise to flood-like situation in the state.

Urging the government to rescue them, a woman named Anne Abraham, stranded on the road with her two children said, "We want to go home. It has been four days and no one has come to inquire about us. It is only because of the villagers, who have provided us with food and water, that we are alive."

Other passengers, too, thanked the villagers for taking care of them for past four days.

"I left from Kurla in Mumbai on August 5. We were stopped near Kini village toll plaza and were told that the area beyond it was flooded. I want to thank the villagers for giving us food, water, and a place to stay at," said Parvesh Khan.

Another group, who was on their way to Goa, asserted that they will go back home, now that the festival they were going to attend is over.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation.

National Disaster Response Force personnel conduct rescue operations at a flooded area in Kolhapur Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI

22 rescue teams have been deployed in Kolhapur, comprising five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 14 of the Indian Navy, and one each of Coastguard, Army column and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

More than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state.

