Political parties should have code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament, says VP Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu also expressed satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament in which a number of key bills were passed.
Published: 09th August 2019 02:55 PM | Last Updated: 09th August 2019 02:55 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament to monitor their behaviour.
Speaking to reporters at a get-together after the end of the Parliament session, Naidu who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman suggested that the parties should include such a code in their election manifestos.
"I suggest that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs to monitor their behaviour," he told reporters.
Naidu expressed satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament in which a number of key bills were passed.
He said the session has helped change the perception of people about the functioning of Parliament.