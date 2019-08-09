Home Nation

Rain lashes large parts of Madhya Pradesh; 100 evacuated; woman swept away

Nearly 100 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to safer places in Barwani district where the Narmada river was flowing 5.62 metre above its danger mark.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old woman was swept away on Thursday in a swollen river in Mandla district as rain lashed large parts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The weather office in Bhopal has forecast very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in nearly a dozen districts till 8.30 am on Friday.

Nearly 100 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to safer places in Barwani district where the Narmada river was flowing 5.62 metre above its danger mark in the catchment area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam located in adjoining Gujarat, they said.

The dam's backwater level has increased, creating a flood-like situation in some parts of Barwani district, the officials said.

Besides, the Tapti river was overflowing in the Multai area of Betul district, flooding many temples located on its banks, they said.

The woman, Summo Bai (30), ventured into the flooded Supran river to catch a floating piece of wood.

However, she was swept away by strong currents at Jhigra village, about 25 -km from Mandla district headquarters, Anjaniya Police Post in-charge DP Nagpure said.

Two youths, who tried to save the woman, got trapped in the water currents, but villagers managed to rescue them, he said.

Nagpure said a search for the woman is underway.

Barwani collector Amit Tomar told PTI that the water level of the Narmada has reached 128.90 metres in Rajghat village of the district.

The danger mark of the river at this village is 123.28 metres.

Around 100 people living in low-lying areas of Rajghat and Chhota Badda villages have been shifted to safe places, Tomar said.

Some shops and an ashram located along the Narmada banks in Rajghat have also been evacuated, he said.

Tomar said, "We are constantly monitoring the rising water level of the Narmada and are fully prepared to deal with any emergency. Permanent rehabilitation sites and temporary tin sheds have been built to accommodate displaced people."

The India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office spokesman said almost the entire Madhya Pradesh received rainfall in the last 24 hours ended 8 am on Thursday.

He said very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Guna and Ashoknagar by 8.30 am Friday.

G D Mishra, meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, said Dhar district received 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5 pm on Thursday - the highest in the state during that period.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the indefinite satyagraha (protest) launched by the Narmada Bachao Andolan in Rajghat village entered the second day on Thursday.

Protesters are demanding that the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, built in Gujarat, be opened immediately so that the level of dams backwater in Madhya Pradesh is reduced and nearby villages are not submerged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh floods Madhya Pradesh floods
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp