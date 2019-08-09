Tripura government to construct 1477 check dams

By PTI

Agartala: The Tripura government will construct 1477 check dams across the state to control floods, and grow fisheries and duckeries, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday.

Tripura currently has 332 check dams.

"The government will construct 1447 check dams with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," Deb said at a programme here.

The dams will be built under a Rs 1000 crore project, he said while inaugurating a workshop on 'Product and Industrial use of Bamboo'.

"The Project for Sustainable Catchment Forest Management would help in controlling floods, growing fisheries and duckeries and the places would be of tourist attraction.

"The project will also be designed to reduce soil erosion that leads to siltation of rivers and water bodies resulting in flash-floods," the chief minister said.

Deb said the government was also trying to expand the markets of bamboo-made products beyond north eastern states.

He said the state government has decided to undertake massive bamboo cultivation in 15,000 hectare of land in the state.