US expresses concern over detention of people in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

The US will continue to support “direct dialogue” between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern, a State Department official said while urging for calm and restraint along the LoC.

The official was responding to a question on the situation in South Asia after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India. The spokesperson also expressed concern over detention of people in J&K, saying, “We continue to be concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of J&K… We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures...”

Pakistan, in turn, sought the international community’s support on Kashmir, saying if it has the moral courage, it should end India’s use of “greater military force against” the Kashmiris. “Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris..., it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir.

