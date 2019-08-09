Woman booked for abandoning newborn in public toilet in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A woman has been booked for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet near here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The baby, a girl, was spotted by a woman who heard her cries in the wee hours of Thursday when she went to the toilet in Mumbra town to answer nature's call, they said. Later, with the help of a social worker, the child was shifted to Kalwa Civic Hospital, the police added.

The woman who rescued the baby later filed a complaint and also gave information about the suspect after making enquiries in the area, they said.

The accused woman has been identified and booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonmentofchild under twelve years by parent or person having careofit) of the IPC, an official of the Mumbra police station said.