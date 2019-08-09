Home Nation

Yechury, Raja inform J&K Governor of impending visit, hope admin will not create hurdles

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja have separately written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, informing him of their visit to the state.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Activists of AISA, CPI-M and other organisations display placards during a protest against the union government's move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu Kashmir in New Delhi on 5 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of Left parties will on Friday visit Jammu and Kashmir which has been under a clampdown since the government abrogated some provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

On Thursday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja have separately written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, informing him of their visit to the state and said they hoped the "administration will not create any hurdles".

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly. As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party," Yechury wrote in his letter.

His letter comes hours after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back.

Azad had arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and dividing it into two union territories.

He was stopped by the administration and put on a return flight later in the afternoon, Congress leaders said.

Similarly, CPI leader Raja also wrote to the Malik that he has to meet his party leaders in the state.

"As the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, I wish to visit Srinagar to meet my party members and my party leaders. I propose to reach Srinagar on August 9, 2019 morning to meet them. I hope that the administration will allow me to discharge my responsibilities as the General Secretary of my Party to reach out to my party people," wrote Raja.

