Yogi's minister Mohsin Raza asks Muslims to 'don saffron'

Minister of State for Haj and Minority Welfare said that saffron was not the contribution of UP CM Yogi Adityanath but of ‘Allah’ and that it represented the ‘light and sheen’.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Raza

Mohsin Raza had celebrated the passage of Triple Talaq Bill on Parliament with Muslim women. (Filep photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after an advisory was issued to state madarsas to hoist tricolour, sing the national anthem and national song while celebrating Independence Day with pomp and fervour, Minister of State for Haj and Minority Welfare, Mohsin Raza went a step ahead by suggesting the Muslims don saffron here on Friday. 

Raza said that saffron was not the contribution of UP CM Yogi Adityanath but of ‘Allah’ and that it represented the ‘light and sheen’.

He felt that if students and clerics in madarsa would start wearing saffron, they would feel enlightened in life.

Raza said that the ‘chishtiya’ sect among Muslims mostly found around shrines and dargahs wear saffron. “Since many of the clerics and Muslim religious leaders also wear saffron, so why should other Muslims hesitation in accepting it,” he said.

Prior to this, Raza had backed the advisory issued to state madarsas Independence day celebrations. As per the new rules, even a non-Urdu speaking person can also apply for teaching in madarsas.

A number of madarsa owners feel that it was a step on the state government's part to introduce BJP supporters in the institutions of Islamic education to saffronize them. 

Rejecting the thought, Raza said saffron was given by Allah, not Yogi Adityanath. “It is only that the CM wears saffron,” he said. 

Earlier, Mohsin Raza had celebrated the passage of Triple Talaq Bill on Parliament with Muslim women.

