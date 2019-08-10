All states and UTs to get Rotavirus vaccine by September, says Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rotavirus vaccine will be available in all states and Union Territories as part of the Universal Immunisation Programme by September, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced.

The plan falls under the 100-days agenda of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. Rotavirus vaccine was introduced in the public immunization programme in 2016 in a phased manner is now available in 28 states and UTs.

Harsh Vardhan reiterated that the government is committed to ending morbidity and mortality in children due to the diarrhoea by 2022.