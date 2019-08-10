Another batch of 20 J&K prisoners airlifted to Bareilly

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after transporting 26 high-profile prisoners from various jails of Jammu and Kashmir to Agra, the authorities airlifted a fresh batch of 20 "potential troublemakers" from Srinagar to Bareilly district jail, said the sources here on Friday.

The prisoners were transferred in a special Indian Air Force aircraft that landed at Trishul airbase in Bareilly. The prisoner were then taken to the district jail under heavy security cover.

Meanwhile, amid tight security arrangements, 26 ‘high-profile’ J&K prisoners airlifted on Thursday and lodged at Agra Central Jail have been kept in special cells under heavy surveillance in high-security special cells. The prisoners are not being allowed to communicate with each other. Each of the 26 prisoners will be separately taken out of the lockup once a day for around 10 minutes. As per the sources, all the special cells are under CCTV surveillance. The special cell lockups are also soundproof.

ALSO READ | 70 jailed terrorists, separatists flown from Kashmir, lodged in Agra prison

Those who have been brought to Agra and Bareilly so far are believed to have a history of indulging in separatist activities in the valley. The sources claimed that all of them have had active links with separatist groups in Kashmir Valley.

Those who were airlifted on Thursday and were lodged in Agra Central jail reportedly included president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Qayoom, a noted lawyer who had been handling scores of cases lodged against separatist leaders. Moreover, Mubin Shah, an office-bearer of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, was also the part of the group.