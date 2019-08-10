Home Nation

Arunachal massacre: NIA releases photos of insurgents, announces cash rewards

The NIA announced cash rewards of Rs.3 lakh each for Absolon Tangkhul and Victor Tangkhul and Rs.2 lakh each for Ravi Wangno, Ellie Ketok and Apem. 

Published: 10th August 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

The NIA announced cash rewards of Rs.3 lakh each for Absolon Tangkhul and Victor Tangkhul and Rs.2 lakh each for Ravi Wangno, Ellie Ketok and Apem. 

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the May 21 massacre of 11 people, including former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh, has released photographs and names of five insurgents and announced cash rewards seeking information about them.

The probe agency issued a lookout notice against “kilonser” (minister) Ravi Wangno, self-styled “major general” Absolon Tangkhul, self-styled “lieutenant colonel” Apem, self-styled “captain” Ellie Ketok and self-styled “captain” Victor Tangkhul.

The NIA announced cash rewards of Rs.3 lakh each for Absolon Tangkhul and Victor Tangkhul and Rs.2 lakh each for Ravi Wangno, Ellie Ketok and Apem. 

They are all members of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), widely known as NSCN-IM. The outfit has been spearheading peace talks with the Centre towards finding a solution to the vexed Naga political problem.

Wangno and Ketok hail from Arunachal’s Tirap district, Absolon Tangkhul and Victor Tangkhul from Ukhrul district of Manipur and Apem from Nagaland. 

Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh, his son Longgem, two personal security officers and some workers of his National People’s Party were among the 11 people who were killed in an ambush laid by the militants. The victims were travelling in a four-vehicle convoy from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Khonsa when they had come under indiscriminate fire from the militants at Bogapani in Tirap district.

The police had suspected the involvement of NSCN-IM in the incident but the rebel group, which operates out of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal and Myanmar, denied it had any role.

Aboh was killed just two days ahead of the declaration of election results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh massacre insurgents Tirong Aboh Ellie Ketok
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp