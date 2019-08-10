Chandigarh diary: Entry tax for vehicles coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states

Home Nation

The Chandigarh Administration is considering introducing entry tax for vehicles coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Entry tax for vehicles

The Chandigarh Administration is considering introducing entry tax for vehicles coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states. A recommendation in this regard has been made in the draft parking policy finalised by the administration. Among the other recommendations are allowing parking in basements and stilt parking in residential areas, exploring the possibility of street parking on wider roads, allowing removal of boundary walls of houses to accommodate more vehicles and create three dedicated corridors for bus service to Panchkula, Mohali and Zirakpur and allowing two gates on residential plots to accommodate more cars.

Non-reusable items to be banned

The Chandigarh administration has decided in-principle to ban single-use plastic items such as straws, disposable plates, small spoons, water bottles and other such products that cannot be put to any other use again. Plastic water bottles, with a capacity of less than one litre, are also likely to be banned once the administrative decision comes into effect. The administration was forced into taking this step after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed it to submit an action plan on systematic disposal of plastic waste. The move is also likely to go a long way in checking environmental pollution in the city.

Compensation for farmers announced

The Chandigarh administration has announced compensation for farmers whose land was acquired for the construction of a new bypass, linking the bridge at Dadu Majra to the city’s fringe on the Mullanpur side. The proposed road will come up on 18.13 acres to be acquired in Dadu Majra village and Dhanas. It will connect Highway No. 21 and Sector 39 of Chandigarh. The farmers whose land is to be acquired in Dhanas would get R1.88 crore per acre and those in Dadu Majra will receive R1.15 crore per acre. The compensation to be awarded is among the highest announced in any state.

Structures around airport to be razed

A total of 90 structures located within the notified area around the Chandigarh International Airport are set to be razed within a week by the Mohali district administration. These structures came up after the cut-off date, March 3, 2011, set by a special committee constituted in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to look into the issue of structures that have come up within the prohibited area around the air strip. In its recent survey, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had identified 314 buildings located in the prohibited area of which 90 have come up after the cut-off date.

