Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief again, says yet to decide on his resignation

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again during the day to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi during Congress Working Committee CWC meeting at AICC HQ in New Delhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi during Congress Working Committee CWC meeting at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was "assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights".

ALSO READ: CWC meeting: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot rules himself out of race for Congress chief

After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again during the day to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi's resignation by evening.

ALSO READ: 'Cannot be part of consultation process': Sonia, Rahul won't nominate next Congress chief

"The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. 
Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said.

