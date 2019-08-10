CWC meeting: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot rules himself out of race for Congress chief

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ruled himself out of the race for party chief.

Speaking to reporters after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, he said, "I am not among those leaders who push their names for the party president's post. My opinion in this matter is known to all."

The CWC will meet in the evening again for another round of consultation on the election of the new Congress president, Gehlot said.

Besides Rahul and Sonia, the meeting of the CWC was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram and several others.

The CWC will meet again at 8.30 p.m. to get final recommendations from the five groups. The new Congress chief's name will be finalised on Sunday, said a senior party leader.