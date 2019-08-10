Dr Anamika Ray death: DMC holds two doctors guilty of medical negligence

Home Nation

Ray, who was an assistant professor at the Gauhati University, underwent laparoscopic gall bladder surgery in 2015 and later died due to alleged medical negligence. 

Published: 10th August 2019

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has upheld an order of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) that held two doctors guilty of medical negligence in the case of the late Anamika Ray. 

Ray, who was an assistant professor at the Gauhati University and a renowned media educator of Northeast, underwent laparoscopic gall bladder surgery in 2015 and later died due to alleged medical negligence. 

Her husband, Ankuran Dutta, had filed a case against the doctors alleging medical negligence. The negligence was confirmed during an investigation carried out by the DMC.

The case was examined by the MCI at the appeal filed by Dutta who had expressed dissatisfaction over the DMC order passed on June 16, 2017. 

“I was not satisfied with the DMC order, and therefore, filed an appeal to enhance the punishment awarded to the two doctors. After examining the entire case, the MCI did not submit to my appeal but made a judgement against the doctors considering that there was gross negligence on the part of the doctors,” Dutta said.

He said the MCI through an order issued on July 27 had upheld the DMC order to remove the two doctors involved in the medical negligence case from the state medical register of the DMC for 15 days. 

“The ethical sub-committee of the MCI concluded that there is no infirmity in the order of the DMC and therefore, decided to uphold it,” the MCI order stated.

However, Dutta is not amused. 

“I am still not happy with the punishment awarded to the two doctors as it is unfortunate that doctors found playing with the lives of people still have the advantage to commit crimes through medical negligence and as a punishment, get the 15-day holiday package,” said Dutta.

