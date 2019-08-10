Home Nation

FIR should be registered against Manohar Lal Khattar for sexist, Kashmiri girls remark: Delhi Commission for Women 

The DCW's reaction came after Khattar on Friday courted controversy with his remarks that people of Haryana are saying that they 'can now get brides from Kashmir.'

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday said an FIR should be registered against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel for their alleged sexist and misogynistic remarks and acts.

In a statement issued here, the DCW said their acts and remarks not only amount to outraging the modesty and denting the dignity of Kashmiri daughters and sisters but has also impacted women and girls all over the country.

ALSO READ: 'Now, we can bring Kashmiri girls in marriage’: Haryana CM's comment creates row

Their actions may end up inciting violence in the already sensitive area of Kashmir, it said.

"Such statements by those in high constitutional offices reinforce the notions of a patriarchal society and severely undermine the value and voice of women and girls," the women's panel said.

The DCW's reaction came after Khattar on Friday courted controversy with his remarks that people of Haryana are saying that they "can now get brides from Kashmir", apparently in a reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee slams Manohar Lal Khattar for comments on Kashmiri girls

"There can be problems if the number of girls is lesser than boys. Our (O P) Dhankarji had said that they (brides) will have to be brought from Bihar. Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, the question is if (sex) ratio is right, then there will be a right balance in society," Khattar had said at an event in Fatehabad.

The women's panel also rebuked Goel for allegedly putting out hoardings of Kashmiri girls outside his Delhi residence.

"At a time when several states are on high alert, such insensitive and crass comments that hurt the sentiments of an entire state, have the potential of flaring up violence and need to be checked urgently," it said.

"The commission strongly recommends registration of an FIR in both the matters without considering the issue of territorial jurisdiction," the women' panel said.

It has demanded an action taken report in the matter from Delhi Police's Crime Branch by September 14.

No immediate reaction was available from Goel.

