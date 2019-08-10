Home Nation

Four hydel power stations in Himachal Pradesh shut due to sudden surge in silt level

The gates of these dams were also opened after an alarming rise in water level at Sutlej and its tributaries due to a cloud burst in Kinnaur.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four hydel power stations in Himachal Pradesh — the 1500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri, 1000 MW Karcham-Wnagtoo, 412 MW Rampur and 300 MW Baspa hydel power projects — were shut down due to a sudden surge in silt level.

The gates of these dams were also opened after an alarming rise in water level at Sutlej and its tributaries due to a cloud burst in Kinnaur.

The cloud burst took place at three places in Kinnaur district — Kannam, Tangling Nullah and Morang. The Hindustan-Tibet National Highway was blocked at two places due to landslides.

They will be opened soon, officials said.

Also, the Poorvani-Tangling bridge and another at Ribha Nullah were swept away by the rising waters. In Kannam, a few orchards were damaged by the swelling waters.

The silt level at Khab confluence of Sutluj and Spiti was recorded at 8,305 and 1,270 (particles per million) PPM respectively, while it was 16,000 PPM at Naptha Dam.

While the operation at Naptha Dam was resumed after a brief halt, electricity generation at other hydel power stations will only resume once the silt level drops below 5,000 PPM.

People residing nearby have been advised to keep away from these rivers, as the water levels are expected to rise further. Some families were evacuated after floodwaters gushed into their houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Rains Himachal Floods Himachal Cloud Burst Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp