Haryana CM Khattar's comment on Kashmir brides kicks up row

Rajiv Jain, the media adviser to Khattar, said the statement was made in a lighter vein.

Published: 10th August 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has landed himself in another controversy. His remark that people are saying the abrogation of Article 370 has made it easier to find Kashmiri brides is the latest trigger.

Khattar made the comments on Friday while addressing a state-level function of Maharishi Bhagirath Jayati Samaroh at Fatehabad.

The chief minister had said: "Our minister OP Dhankar (Haryana agriculture minister) had once said that we used to bring 'bahu’ (daughter-in-law) from Bihar to Haryana in marriage. Nowadays, some people are saying they will bring them from Kashmir as hurdles to bring them from the valley has been cleared."

He then moved on to the 'Beti Bacho-Beti-Padhao' campaign that has resulted in an improved sex ratio in the state. "Earlier the sex ratio was terrible, as against 1,000 boys we just had 855 girls. But due to the relentless campaign by the government, the number has gone up to 933 from 855. Now, we have to take this number to 1,000. People could now have to stare at another worry as girls may soon outnumber boys in the state,’’ he said.

Rajiv Jain, the media adviser to Khattar, said the statement was made in a lighter vein. "The CM said this while talking about improving sex ratio in the state. But that the jokes which are being shared on social media that earlier daughters-in-law were being brought from Bihar and now they can be brought from Kashmir." Jain further said that for them scrapping of Article 370 will help building national integration.

Khattar has been trolled on the social media after this statement, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Haryana CM Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men."

National president of NSUI Neeraj Kundan tweeted, "How disgusting and distasteful statement by a CM @mlkhattar, is this what’s on the corrupted minds of @BJP4India's leaders, insulting Kashmiri women? The mentality is sickening, shameful & misogynistic.’’

