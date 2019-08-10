Home Nation

Maharashtra floods: Saibaba Trust announces Rs 10 crore aid

Western Maharashtra districts of Sangli, Kolhapur and parts of Satara have been battling floods in the region since the last five days.

Published: 10th August 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra floods

Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief operation at a flooded area in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIRDI: A financial assistance of Rs 10 crore has been announced by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SST) of Shirdi as a relief for people affected by floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

Western Maharashtra districts of Sangli, Kolhapur and parts of Satara have been battling floods in the region since the last five days, triggered by rivers breaching their banks due to heavy rains and release of water from dams.

Parts of Pune and Solapur districts have also been affected.

Thousands of people stranded in various areas in the region have been evacuated to safer places by rescuers, comprising the NDRF, the Army, police and local administration.

"The SST has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the flood-affected people," SST chairperson Suresh Haware said on Saturday.

TAGS
Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust NDRF Flood Fury Maharashtra Maharashtra Flood
