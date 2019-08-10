Mamata Banerjee slams Manohar Lal Khattar for comments on Kashmiri girls

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday criticised her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar's remark on Kashmiri girls and said people holding high office should restrain from making insensitive comments about people of Jammu and Kashmir.



Without naming Khattar, Banerjee in a tweet said, "We, and more so people holding high public office, must restrain ourselves from making insensitive comments about the beloved people of Jammu and Kashmir.

These are hurtful, not only for J&K, but the entire nation.

" Her comments comes in the backdrop of Khattar's recent statement that people from Haryana "could now get brides from Kashmir" apparently in reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.