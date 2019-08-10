Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wishes Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed concern over hospitalisation of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and wished him speedy recovery.

Jaitley was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

"Concerned to know about @arunjaitley ji's hospitalisation. Wish him a quick recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Patnaik tweeted.

Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal also wished speedy recovery of Jaitley.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, was an important part of Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first term as prime minister.

He held Finance and Defence portfolios, and often acted as the government's chief troubleshooter.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.