Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Karnataka, Maharashtra

Shah arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra airport in Belagavi and conducted the survey of some of the affected areas on board an Army helicopter.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out an aerial survey of the flood-affected Belagavi district of Karnataka, and Sangli and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

Shah arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra airport in Belagavi and conducted the survey of some of the affected areas on board an Army helicopter, official sources said.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Hukkeri BJP MLA Umesh Katti.

The home minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra.

He was briefed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the current flood situation and the measures undertaken in the southwestern part of the state.

"Did an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi (Karnataka) and Kolhapur & Sangli (Maharashtra)," Shah tweeted.

"Also held a meeting with senior officials to review the relief operations."

Union Home minister Amit Shah conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas
on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

The home minister added that the central and both the state governments were totally committed to helping the people in distress.

At least 40 people have died and over 3.78 lakh have been evacuated after heavy rains and release of a large amount of water from various dams resulted in unprecedented floods in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Pune, Satara and Solapur districts were also affected by the floods.

In Karnataka, 31 people have lost their lives and more than four lakh were displaced in the floods that affected 80 'talukas' in 17 districts.

