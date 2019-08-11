Home Nation

Congress leaders from Punjab, Haryana hail Sonia Gandhi’s appointment as interim chief

Published: 11th August 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The old guard of the Congress party from Punjab and Haryana hailed the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim president. The party's top brass said that she has the required experience to guide the grand old party in the present circumstances.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, welcoming Sonia Gandhi's appointment as interim president, said that given the current circumstances, she will be the best person tp guild the party.

"Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhiji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide@INCInida. I wish her and the party all the best,’’ Singh tweeted.

Former Union Minister and sitting MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur also took to Twitter to hail Sonia’s appointment. "Great news! Sonia Gandhi appointed @INCIndia President again. Look forward with much hope and determination towards this decision. Your valuable experience will help us in steering the party," she wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Former Union Minister Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari said Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances. He tweeted, "Overseeing the affairs of@INCIndia for several years, Smt.#Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances. Welcoming#Congress Working Committee's decision to pass on the reins to her by nominating her as the interim President," Tewari said

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also welcomed Sonia's appointment. He said the party will be further strengthened under her able leadership.

His son and former Rohtak MP, Deepender Singh Hooda also backed Sonia, he tweeted, "Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on her appointment as the Interim Congress President by the Congress Working Committee. Best wishes for the road ahead!@INCIndia.  Sonia Gandhi returned as party president almost 20 months after making way for his son Rahul Gandhi in December 2017. Sonia has led the party for almost 19 years before she quit the post citing health reasons.’’

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi appointed as interim president of the Congress party after her son Rahul refused pleas by party men to take back his resignation.

