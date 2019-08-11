Congress wants Maharashtra floods to be declared 'L3' category disaster

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Congress on Sunday demanded that the massive floods in Maharashtra be declared as 'L3' category disaster and the Centre help in tackling the situation.

'L3'-level is an indication of a very large-scale disaster, according to guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Floods have wrecked havoc in parts of western Maharashtra following heavy rains in the past one week.

Over four lakh people have so far been been evacuated from flood-affected areas, including 3.78 lakh from the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, "The current situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and other parts of the state needs to be categorised as 'L3', as per guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)."

So far, the Centre has "not provided any major assistance" to the flood-affected people of Maharashtra, Sawant said.

"With such categorisation, it would become mandatory for the Centre to assist the affected people in Maharashtra. The demand should be considered and implemented on priority," he said in the letter.