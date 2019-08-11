Home Nation

CRPF opens new helpline cell in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Eid

The 'madadgaar' helpline posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates".

Published: 11th August 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar

Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Srinagar-based CRPF helpline on Sunday notified a new number for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'madadgaar' helpline posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates".

Its standard official number 14111, officials said, is not working due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

The public message on Twitter also stated that help can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

A number of people are calling the helpline to obtain information about the prevailing situation in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The helpline is assisting them with all available information and as the old number 14111 is facing problems, the new mobile number has been notified, a senior official said.

READ | Kashmir senior cop posts video of bustling Kashmir streets ahead of Eid

The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said.

The Central Reserve Police Force has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 such troops in a company.

It had launched the 24×7 helpline Madadgaar (14411) in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident who is in distress.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
srinagar CRPF helpline Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 lockdown
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp