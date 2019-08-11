Home Nation

Curfew-like restrictions eased for Eid, but uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir

While private vehicles were plying in Srinagar and some other parts of the Valley, grocery stores, bakery and meat shops were open in some areas.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard as vehicles plied normally after five days of security clampdown in Jammu on Saturday

A security personnel stands guard as vehicles plied normally after five days of security clampdown in Jammu on Saturday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The curfew-like restrictions in force in the Valley in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 were eased on Saturday to enable locals to stock up on essentials and restore a semblance of normalcy ahead of Eid. However, the air of uneasy calm, pervading the Valley since the rollback of constitutional privileges guaranteed under Article 370 and the security clampdown, continued. The temporary suspension of communication lines and internet, too, continued for the sixth consecutive day.

ALSO READ| Tricolour to be hoisted in every Jammu and Kashmir panchayats on Independence Day

While private vehicles were plying in Srinagar and some other parts of the Valley, grocery stores, bakery and meat shops were open in some areas. Locals were seen purchasing essential, as well as bakery and meat for Eid-ul-Adha, which would be celebrated on Monday. There were long queues outside ATMs as well.

“I am here to withdraw money to purchase essentials and items for Eid,” Manzoor Ahmad, a youth waiting outside an ATM at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, said.Some locals have voiced fears of an identity crisis in the wake of the loss of special status. Mohammad Shafi, a youth from Baghat area of Srinagar, said people in Kashmir have lost their identity after the Valley was stripped off its special status under Article 370. “It seems this move is aimed at changing the demography of Kashmir,” he said.Imran Ahmad, a government employee, said Delhi has conducted “surgical strike” on the people of Kashmir.

ALSO READ| Curbs relaxed but Eid loses sheen in Kashmir

Non-locals leave

With the imposition of curfew-like restrictions, non-locals, especially migrant labourers, have been leaving the Valley on the advice of authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir clampdown jammu and Kashmir restrictions Kashmir situation Kashmir Eid
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp