DCW chief wants FIR against Haryana CM Khattar, Vijay Goel for 'sexist' remarks; BJP MP hits back

Khattar courted controversy with his remarks that 'some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open and brides will be brought from there'.

Published: 11th August 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 01:30 AM

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP MP Vijay Goel should be booked for their "sexist and misogynist remarks and acts" after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Her statement drew a sharp retort from Goel who said it reflects the "disappointment among anti-nationals" over the government decision on Article 370.

In a statement issued here, the DCW chief said the BJP leaders' acts and remarks not only amount to outraging the modesty of Kashmiri daughters and sisters and denting their dignity, but also impacted women across the country.

They may end up inciting violence in the already sensitive area of Kashmir, she said.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-motu cognizance of the sexist and misogynist acts and statements given by Mr. Vijay Goel, MP Rajya Sabha and Mr. ML Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana," she said.

The DCW's statement came after Khattar on Friday courted controversy with his remarks that "some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open and brides will be brought from there", apparently in reference to the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The women's panel also rebuked Goel for allegedly putting up hoardings of Kashmiri girls outside his Delhi residence. "Such statements by those in high constitutional offices reinforce the notions of a patriarchal society and severely undermine the value and voice of women and girls," the Delhi women's panel chief said.

"At a time when several states are on high alert, such insensitive and crass comments that hurt the sentiments of an entire state, have the potential of flaring up violence and need to be checked urgently," the DCW chief said.

"The commission strongly recommends registration of an FIR in both the matters without considering the issue of territorial jurisdiction," the women's panel head said. She also demanded an action taken report in the matter from Delhi Police's Crime Branch by September 14.

Khattar, however, on Saturday accused the media of "running a misleading and factless campaign" against him. "Daughters are our pride. The daughters of entire country are our daughters," Khattar tweeted clarifying his position.

On his part, Goel responded by saying that even though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the revocation of provisions of Article 370, the "frustration" among his "brigade" was palpable.

Taking to Twitter to respond the DCW's charges, Goel said that Maliwal should have "clean thoughts". "Fearing the public of Delhi, they supported the revocation of Article 370 but the frustration of Kejriwal's brigade is clearly visible. These statements reflect the disappointment among anti-nationals because of abrogation of Article 370," Goel tweeted in Hindi.

Maliwal replied through a tweet, "Nationalism runs in my blood & my constant work for my country is testimony but Goel's only achievement was embarrassing India at Olympics & now disturbing peace & PM's good work in Kashmir! Don't need certificate from a filthy sick minded moron! Won't let the leacher get away!"

