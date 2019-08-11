Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma denies joining BJP

By IANS

SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Dr Mukul Sangma on Saturday dismissed media report of his joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Media reports claimed Sangma, who had served two terms as Chief Minister along with former Union Minister and four-time Congress parliamentarian Paban Singh Ghatowar are likely to join the BJP.

"It is not a fact at all. Who are these people who spreading such kind of rumour? I will ask the Cyber Crime Cell of Meghalaya Police to investigate and track the source of this misinformation with criminal, malafide and defamatory intent," Sangma told IANS.

The senior Congress leader is at present the leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly. His wife Dikkanchi Shira, his daughter Miani Shira and his brother Zenith Sangma are also members of the Assembly.

In the 60-member Assembly with an effective strength of 59, the Congress has 19 members.

The BJP which is supporting the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government headed by Conrad Sangma has two members. The ruling alliance comprising NPP has 20 members, United Democratic Party (eight), People's Democratic Front (four), Hill State People's Party (two), Nationalist Congress Party (one) besides one Independent member.

Lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement legislator, Adelbert Nongrum is neither supporting the ruling coalition nor the opposition.