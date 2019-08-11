Home Nation

Gurgaon cop held for rape and blackmail of woman

The accused SHO of Sadar police station Dalbir Singh, who was set to retire next year, was arrested on Saturday after a complaint was lodged on Friday.

Published: 11th August 2019

By PTI

GURGAON: A station house officer of a Gurgaon police station has been arrested for allegedly raping and then blackmailing a woman by making her obscene video, police said on Sunday.

The accused SHO of Sadar police station Dalbir Singh, who was set to retire next year, was arrested on Saturday after a complaint was lodged on Friday.

He was arrested after an internal inquiry found him guilty, a police officer said.

Singh is charged for raping a woman on various occasions and threatening her to circulate an MMS of the act that he made when she got unconscious.

The traumatized victim, a resident of district Jind, had lodged a complaint against Singh on Friday following which a internal inquiry was set up to probe the case.

According to the complaint, the victim felt helpless and even tried to commit suicide in a lake located in Jind but was stopped by a cop who persuaded her to file a complaint against the accused.

"The woman stated in her complaint that she had got married to a man from Uddana in Jind in November 2017. After few months of the marriage, differences cropped up between the couple," she said.

She approached police against her husband and the case was transferred to all-woman police station in Gurgaon where she met Singh", a senior police officer said.

"As Singh also belongs to the same district, I trusted on him and shared my contact number," the victim said in the complaint.

Singh used to regularly call her hone and even got her placement in a restaurant, it said.

"She said on July 10, while she was waiting for a bus to go Gurgaon from Jind, Singh came in car and offered to drop her," the police officer said "After crossing the Pindara bypass, Singh drove his car at a deserted place where he sexually assaulted her in car. He later dropped her to Gurgaon", the officer added.

"Singh next day asked me to meet him in his quarters. When I came to confront him. He tried to pacify me and gave me drink laced with sedatives. After I fell unconscious, he raped me and recorded the crime in his mobile phone", the victim said in her complaint.

"Singh regularly threatened the victim to circulate the clip if she didn't comply with his demands. The victim under depression decided to commit suicide," the officer added.

 

