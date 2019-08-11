Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: All that's happening from North-East

While Guwahati-based singer, Karabi Das, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of her boyfriend, the eighth edition of ongoing Hilsa Festival kicked off.

Published: 11th August 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger boat ferries across people while dark clouds hover over river Brahmaputra in Guwahati

A passenger boat ferries across people while dark clouds hover over river Brahmaputra in Guwahati (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Hilsa Festival goes international

It is destination Hotel Landmark. The eighth edition of ongoing Hilsa Festival is not just taste for the traditional but also for fusion. Vegetarians may wince a bit but even they cannot keep their eyes off the culinary passion that is unfolding. The hilsa is a bridge with Bangladesh, said Hotel Landmark owner Dipankar Barua.

“By organizing the festival, we are establishing a link with Bangladesh, which is the largest producer of the hilsa. We are also trying to explore our food tourism,” he said. In Assam and Bengal, the palates of connoisseurs and gourmets await any food festival that brings new recipes of the hilsa. This year, it is going international— Chinese and continental, thanks to the fusion.

Zoo gets Asiatic lions

A pair of Asiatic lion and lioness has become the cynosure of all eyes at the Assam state zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, widely known as Guwahati Zoo. They were brought from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, also known as Sakkarbaug Zoo or Junagadh Zoo, in Gujarat under an animal exchange programme.

Assam’s Minister for Forest and Environment, Parimal Suklabaidya, had inaugurated a programme marking the release of the animals from their enclosure for visitors. The minister also re launched the golf cart service for visitors. He said the facility would enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of the zoo more comfortably. The zoo is the largest of its kind in Northeast. 

No respite from rising heat

With the mercury hovering around 38 degree Celsius regularly, the prevailing scorching heat wave conditions in Guwahati have thrown normal life out of gear. What added to the woes is frequent load-shedding, mostly at night. Enraged, the residents of Amingaon on the north bank of the Brahmaputra barged into the office of power department and vandalised it the other day. In other parts of the state, the situation is worse. The locals have alleged that they do not get power for around 12-18 hours a day. While most others are at the receiving end, one section is benefiting. 

Singer Karabi Das found hanging

Guwahati-based singer, Karabi Das, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of her boyfriend Rituparna Das, located in Srimantapur area of the city. The exact reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. The deceased hailed from Hatigaon area. Her boyfriend, who is an employee of the state’s Public Works Department, was taken into custody by the police. According to reports, the singer was going through some trouble in her relationship. Guwahati Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, said the singer had left a suicide note. He, however, did not reveal its content. He said they were investigating the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guwahati news North East news 8th Hilsa Festival Guwahati Zoo Guwahati new lions
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp