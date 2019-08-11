Guwahati Diary: All that's happening from North-East

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Hilsa Festival goes international

It is destination Hotel Landmark. The eighth edition of ongoing Hilsa Festival is not just taste for the traditional but also for fusion. Vegetarians may wince a bit but even they cannot keep their eyes off the culinary passion that is unfolding. The hilsa is a bridge with Bangladesh, said Hotel Landmark owner Dipankar Barua.

“By organizing the festival, we are establishing a link with Bangladesh, which is the largest producer of the hilsa. We are also trying to explore our food tourism,” he said. In Assam and Bengal, the palates of connoisseurs and gourmets await any food festival that brings new recipes of the hilsa. This year, it is going international— Chinese and continental, thanks to the fusion.

Zoo gets Asiatic lions

A pair of Asiatic lion and lioness has become the cynosure of all eyes at the Assam state zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, widely known as Guwahati Zoo. They were brought from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, also known as Sakkarbaug Zoo or Junagadh Zoo, in Gujarat under an animal exchange programme.

Assam’s Minister for Forest and Environment, Parimal Suklabaidya, had inaugurated a programme marking the release of the animals from their enclosure for visitors. The minister also re launched the golf cart service for visitors. He said the facility would enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of the zoo more comfortably. The zoo is the largest of its kind in Northeast.

No respite from rising heat

With the mercury hovering around 38 degree Celsius regularly, the prevailing scorching heat wave conditions in Guwahati have thrown normal life out of gear. What added to the woes is frequent load-shedding, mostly at night. Enraged, the residents of Amingaon on the north bank of the Brahmaputra barged into the office of power department and vandalised it the other day. In other parts of the state, the situation is worse. The locals have alleged that they do not get power for around 12-18 hours a day. While most others are at the receiving end, one section is benefiting.

Singer Karabi Das found hanging

Guwahati-based singer, Karabi Das, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of her boyfriend Rituparna Das, located in Srimantapur area of the city. The exact reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. The deceased hailed from Hatigaon area. Her boyfriend, who is an employee of the state’s Public Works Department, was taken into custody by the police. According to reports, the singer was going through some trouble in her relationship. Guwahati Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, said the singer had left a suicide note. He, however, did not reveal its content. He said they were investigating the case.