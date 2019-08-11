Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir senior cop Imtiyaz Hussain posts video of bustling Kashmir streets ahead of Eid

In the video, Srinagar appears normal with hustle and bustle in prominent street corners as locals gathered in large numbers to shop.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain

Kashmir senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain (Photo | Twitter/ @hussain_imtiyaz)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Contrary to Western media reports about turmoil in the Kashmir Valley in reaction to the withdrawal of special category status to Jammu and Kashmir, a local cop posted a video clip on Twitter on Saturday showing normalcy in most districts of the valley.

The post has gone viral on Twitter. The clip with a length of 1 minute 48 seconds was posted by Imtiyaz Hussain, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer from his personal handle @hussain_imtiyaz at 9.40 p.m. on August 10. Till 12 noon on Sunday, the video had been viewed more than 3,50,000 times and retweeted 9,000 times.

In the video, Srinagar appears normal. There is hustle and bustle in prominent street corners as locals gathered in large numbers to shop. Areas of Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and Dal Gate in Srinagar have been showcased in the video.

