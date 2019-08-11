Muslim women in Varanasi send 'rakhis' to PM Modi

By IANS

VARANASI: Muslim women in Varanasi have sent 'rakhis' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also the MP from this Lok Sabha constituency.

Elated by Parliament's nod to the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce among Muslims, the women sent hand-made 'rakhis' to Modi and called him their elder brother who protected them from the "evil" practice.

Huma Bano of Rampura said: "It was only because of Modi that triple talaq is criminalized. He is like an elder brother of all the Muslim women in the country. We have made rakhis for our brother." However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) called it a "propaganda".

State President of the IUML Matin Khan told IANS: "The Muslim subsidiary of the RSS is carrying out such activities. They have hired Muslims to do this. This is done under the pressure of people in power. It's the government's propaganda."