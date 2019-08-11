New legislation fails to deter men from pronouncing triple talaq to their wives

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Triple talaq may have become a criminal offence now, but that hasn’t stopped many men from handing out instant divorce to their wives. Shumayla of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, a former national netball player, was divorced by her husband in a local court on Friday.

Married in 2014, Shumayla is living with her parents now and had come to attend a hearing in a dowry harassment case she had filed in 2016. Her husband, who had come for the hearing for the first time in three years, pronounced talaq thrice, saying he did not fear the new law.

ALSO READ| Social activist moves Karnataka High Court, challenges abolition of triple talaq

Another instance came to light from Chhibramau in Kannauj. Sajia Bano got a case registered against her husband and in-laws under the dowry Act in July. As the court sent Mohammad Azhar Khan a notice for reconciliation, he divorced her uttering talaq thrice on Thursday. He also threatened to kill her if she filed a case under the new law. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is planning to challenge the triple talaq Bill in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ| Delhi man arrested for triple talaq to wife after six-year harassment

A practice that is now punishable under law

Triple Talaq Bill was passed in both Houses of the Parliament, during the recent Budget session of Parliament, making the practice punishable under law