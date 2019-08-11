Home Nation

New legislation fails to deter men from pronouncing triple talaq to their wives

Many men are still handing out instant divorce to their wives as they don't fear the new law and some have even threatened their spouses if the latter files a case.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women participate in a rally to protest against the Triple Talaq Bill at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

Muslim women participate in a rally to protest against the Triple Talaq Bill at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Triple  talaq may have become a criminal offence now, but that hasn’t stopped many men from handing out instant divorce to their wives. Shumayla of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, a former national netball player, was divorced by her husband in a local court on Friday.

Married in 2014, Shumayla is living with her parents now and had come to attend a hearing in a dowry harassment case she had filed in 2016. Her husband, who had come for the hearing for the first time in three years, pronounced talaq thrice, saying he did not fear the new law.

ALSO READ| Social activist moves Karnataka High Court, challenges abolition of triple talaq

Another instance came to light from Chhibramau in Kannauj. Sajia Bano got a case registered against her husband and in-laws under the dowry Act in July. As the court sent Mohammad Azhar Khan a notice for reconciliation, he divorced her uttering talaq thrice on Thursday. He also threatened to kill her if she filed a case under the new law. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is planning to challenge the triple talaq Bill in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ| Delhi man arrested for triple talaq to wife after six-year harassment

A practice that is now punishable under law

Triple Talaq Bill was passed in both Houses of the Parliament, during the recent Budget session of Parliament, making the practice punishable under law

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple Talaq Bill Triple Talaq drawback Triple Talaq failure All India Muslim Personal Law Board Supreme Court Muslim personal law
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp