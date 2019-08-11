Home Nation

Tribal woman sold for Rs. 1.10 lakh in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM-ASIFABAD: After harrowing experience for nearly a month, an adivasi woman, who was sold to one Lal Giri in Madhya Pradesh for Rs. 1.10 lakh was restored to her mother in Dantepalli in Tiryani mandal in the district by Kumrambheem-Asifabad district police on Saturday.

The police arrested three persons in this connection. They were: Attram Gauru Bai, V Venkat and police constable K Haridas attached to Asifabad police station. They were booked under women trafficking and SC and ST Atrocities (Prevention) Acts.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Satyanarayana,  Gauru Bai, who is the sister of the victim told her that she got a housekeeping worker job for her in Adilabad. As the offer was impressive, the victim agreed. Later Gauru Bai along with others sold her to Lal Giri in Madhya Pradesh in the first week of last month.

Recently her mother Teeekam Badu Bai grew suspicious when her daughter did not call her though she had asked Guari Bai to convey the message to her. She made repeated inquiries with Gauru Bai and when her daughter did not call her, she approached Tiryani police and told them that she suspected foul play.

The police, after registering her complaint, began the investigation on July 18. A team of policemen was sent to Gharwadi in Mansoor district in Madhya Pradesh from where they rescued her. The police then restored her to her mother as her husband was not mentally stable. The police said that a middle-man Dinesh had contacted Gauru Bai and asked her to fix a girl for Lal Giri who wants to have a wife in an outright sale. Dinesh is absconding.

Lately, trafficking in girls and married woman from manals of Utnoor, Tiryani, Lingapur, Kerameri, Sirpur T and Indervelli has been on the rise. The victims are being sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat and, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, gangs that operate across the states take the help of locals by paying them handsome amounts. They offer up to Rs. 2.50 lakh and persuade women to send their daughters for marriage into respectable families in North Indian states. But most of the girls, after marriage, are not allowed to speak to their parent or visit them. The girls are treated like maidservants and are sexually exploited. In some cases they are sold into flesh trade, the police said.

