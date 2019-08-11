Home Nation

UP Home Secretary's midnight visit to Noida police station startles officers

Police sources said the Home Secretary may have wanted to know first hand how prepared is the city of Noida in case of any eventuality in the aftermath of removal of Article 370.

Published: 11th August 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi (File photo | ANI)

By IANS

NOIDA: The Principal Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Avanish Awasthi, made a surprise midnight visit to a police station in Noida on Saturday. The news of his visit to the station in Sector 20 spread like wildfire in the Noida police department, sending the officers in a tizzy.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, the Superintendent of Police, the station in-charge and other officers reached the police station in no time. During the hour-long visit, Awasthi inspected the lock-up, barrack, store room and residential premises meant for the staff and found many irregularities. Awasthi directed the authorities to take remedial measures and sought a detailed report from the Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP.

Police sources said the Home Secretary may have wanted to know first hand how prepared is the city of Noida in case of any eventuality in the aftermath of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Awasthi gave directions to the authorities to tighten the security across Noida.

Awasthi was appointed the Principal Secretary (Home) on July 30. He suspended the Bulandshahr SSP recently after finding him allegedly involved in a racket of transfers and postings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Home Secretary Avanish Awasthi Noida Police Home secretary police station visit Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp