Home Nation

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like main rotor, tail boom and tail rotor.

Published: 12th August 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mithilesh, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter.. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By ANI

CHHAPRA (BIHAR): Even though he could not fulfil his dream of designing and flying a helicopter, 24-year-old Mithilesh Prasad has made his car look like one. The helicopter look-a-like car is now becoming a centre of attraction in Chhapra.

Mithilesh, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter.

Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like main rotor, tail boom and tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project.

A 12th class pass out, the youngster always dreamt of making helicopters and feels content to drive his "helicopter car" on the road even if he cannot fly one.

Talking about his creation, Mithilesh said, "It was my dream since childhood that I construct a helicopter on my own and fly in it. But I do not have a strong background so I made my car look like a helicopter."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Nano Helicopter Nano helicopter
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp