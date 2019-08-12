Home Nation

Bomb hoax at Chandigarh mall creates panic

Panic gripped people and many started rushing out of the premises, leading to chaos for a while, after mall authorities and the police used loudspeakers to ask them to leave the shopping complex.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

BombHoax

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An anonymous call to police claiming that a bomb had been planted in a popular mall here sent security agencies into a tizzy on Monday as people were swiftly evacuated and extensive searches carried out in the building, but it turned out to be hoax.

"Chandigarh Police control room received a call on Monday afternoon that a bomb could have been placed in the Elante Mall premises.

A four-hour search was conducted on each of the four floors and every shop inside was checked, but no explosive was found," Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Dilsher Singh said.

Earlier, panic gripped the people and many started rushing out of the premises, leading to chaos for a while, after mall authorities and the police used loudspeakers to ask them to leave the shopping complex.

After the people were swiftly evacuated, local police units, anti-sabotage check team along with bomb disposal squad carried out searches in the mall, which had been teeming with shoppers on account of Eid holiday.

Police said that efforts were on to trace the caller, who had used voice over internet protocol.

The DSP said Chandigarh Police's Cyber Cell was investigating the case.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, he said.

"Search operation ended in the evening and the mall was thrown open to public, he said.

Besides the mall, the adjoining buildings too were searched.

Authorities have been on high alert across the country ahead of Independence Day and in view of developments related to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Initially, I thought it was a mock drill by security personnel as Independence Day was near, but soon I realised that something serious had happened.

I along with my family members, who had come to watch a movie, rushed out in panic," said Ajay Kumar, a local resident.

Senior police officials reached the site and appealed to people to stay calm.

Elante Mall has more than 220 shops with a mix of domestic and international brands, besides restaurants.

It also has an entertainment zone with a multiplex and a food court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandigarh Elate mall Chandigarh Mall bomb threat
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp