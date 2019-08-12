Government relaxes restrictions in J-K, then reimposes them after protests over Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The authorities relaxed the curfew-like restrictions in Valley for the second consecutive day, allowing people to purchase essentials. Security deployments remained in force and barbed wires were placed along the roads.

However, the security personnel allowed the movement of people and vehicular traffic. The restrictions were imposed on Monday after the Centre scrapped Article 370.

In the morning, people thronged the markets in large numbers to shop for Eid. Long queues at ATMs were witnessed as people withdrew cash to buy confectionery, sweets, mutton and chicken.

The queues were, however, much shorter than previous years.

Public movement, however, decreased in the afternoon as authorities re-imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar after tension gripped the city following rumours that a youth injured in Soura during security forces firing on Friday had succumbed to injuries.

Young people in areas, including Soura and Habba Kadal, staged protests.

Chanting pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans, the agitating youth pelted stones at security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear gas shells.

Police vehicles fitted with public address system asked people to stay indoors.

Pakistan Independence Day

Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday, amidst tensions with India after it revoked the special status to J&K