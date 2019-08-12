Home Nation

Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University to boycott Centre's Eid lunch invite

In a statement, the Kashmiri students said that they were dismayed by the invite, which has political connotation and "aimed at rubbing salts on their wounds".

Published: 12th August 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

ALIGARH: Nearly 250 Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have announced their decision to boycott a lunch invite from the Centre on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday.

The students from the Kashmir Valley have also said that they would stay away from any kind of festivity on the campus. The lunch is being organized at the university's guest house.

ALSO READ| Jammu & Kashmir celebrates Eid after revocation of special status

In a statement, the Kashmiri students said that they were dismayed by the invite, which has political connotation and "aimed at rubbing salts on their wounds".

"We take this as an opportunity to reject Delhi's authoritarianism and drama played in Parliament on August 5," the statement said.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to the designated liaison officers for organizing the Eid festivities.

ALSO READ| Six mobile phones are the lifeline for distressed families in Kashmir Valley

According to Kashmiri students at the AMU, Malik has no sympathy for them and the sanction of Rs 1 lakh and an Eid invite is to buy their consent for the undemocratic means adopted by the Indian government.

"The acceptance of the invitation would be an insult to the courage of our parents who are surviving the massive militarization and absolute clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement read.

A senior Kashmiri student said the government never organized any such special meeting for them in the past five years.

"Suddenly, they have started showing their concern for Kashmiris," he said.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai, meanwhile, said he was not aware of the boycott as the university had not received any communication from the Kashmiri students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Valley article 370 abrogation Aligarh Muslim University AMU Kashmir students Satya Pal Malik Kashmir clampdown AMU Eid protest
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp