Over 10,000 people offered prayers in Jammu and Kashmir peacefully: Union Home Ministry

Amid massive security arrangements and restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of Article 370.

Published: 12th August 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar Police and administrative officers offer sweets to people after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar on Monday

Srinagar Police and administrative officers offer sweets to people after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Monday said over 10,000 people peacefully offered prayers in mosques across Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

The Ministry said the residents of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore offered prayers and distributed sweets, without any reports of untoward incidents.

"Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia Masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," she said.

Gupta further said that people came out in good numbers to pray on Eid in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. Over 4,500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu."

Amid massive security arrangements and restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 which gives the erstwhile state a special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

