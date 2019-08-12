Over 10,000 people offered prayers in Jammu and Kashmir peacefully: Union Home Ministry

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Monday said over 10,000 people peacefully offered prayers in mosques across Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

ALSO READ| Jammu & Kashmir celebrates Eid after revocation of special status

The Ministry said the residents of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore offered prayers and distributed sweets, without any reports of untoward incidents.

People come out in good numbers to pray on #Eid in #JammuAndKashmir

Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian.

Over 4500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu.@JmuKmrPolice @diprjk @PIBSrinagar — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 12, 2019

"Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia Masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," she said.

Gupta further said that people came out in good numbers to pray on Eid in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. Over 4,500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu."

ALSO READ| Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University to boycott Centre's Eid lunch invite

Amid massive security arrangements and restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 which gives the erstwhile state a special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.