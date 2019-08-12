Home Nation

People of Kashmir imprisoned in their own homes: Sitaram Yechury

While greeting people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Yechury said he still didn't know the condition of his party colleagues in Kashmir.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that the people of Kashmir have been kept "imprisoned" in their own homes and warned the government that the impact of changing Jammu and Kashmir's status would be felt in other states with special status.

While greeting people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Yechury, who along with CPI general secretary had been denied entry into Srinagar on Friday, said he still didn't know the condition of his party colleagues in Kashmir.

"Eid is an occasion of joy and celebration, and our thoughts are with the people of Kashmir who have been kept imprisoned in their own homes.

We still don't know how or where our Comrades in Kashmir are," he tweeted.

"We are a country of diverse languages, religions, cultures & ideas; this is our strength. The impact of undemocratically and forcibly altering Jammu and Kashmir's status will be felt in other states with special status. Let's not forget that most are on India's borders," Yechury said.

Eid al-Adha prayers were held at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

The authorities had on Sunday said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers.

Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eid al-Adha Sitaram Yechury CPM Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp