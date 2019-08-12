Home Nation

Six mobile phones are the lifeline for distressed families in Kashmir Valley

An emotional Shameema Bano, from Safa-Kadal area in downtown Srinagar, heaved a sigh of relief after speaking to her daughter in Bengaluru.

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Kashmir

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Kashmir (File Photo|AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid a communication blockade in the Valley, six mobile phones at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar are proving to be a lifeline for distressed families, who are desperately trying to reach out to their loved ones outside Kashmir.

An emotional Shameema Bano, from Safa-Kadal area in downtown Srinagar, heaved a sigh of relief after speaking to her daughter in Bengaluru.

“When I last contacted her on Sunday, she told us that she would be returning home for Eid. After the communication blockade, I was worried about her. I wanted to tell her not to visit Kashmir,” Shameema said.

After a two-hour-long wait, Shameema got a chance to call her daughter. Similar scenes were witnessed all day at the DC’s office.

Arif Ahmad from Lal Bazar in downtown Srinagar had come to speak with his parents, who had gone on Hajj pilgrimage. He spoke to his father after a three-hour wait.

“I spoke to my parents and enquired about their well being. They were worried about us,” he said.

However, not all were lucky. Mehraj-ud-Din Khan and his daughter from Soura waited for two hours but couldn’t contact Mehraj’s mother, who has gone for Hajj.  

“We are worried about her health,” said Mehraj.

Manjeet Singh from Aloochibagh couldn’t speak to his son, Surinder Singh, in Chandigarh. “He is not picking up. My son was not feeling well. Now, I am worried about his condition,” said Manjeet.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said 5,916 calls by distressed families have been made from the six mobile phones till 8 pm on Sunday.

