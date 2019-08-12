Uttarakhand rains: Six killed in landslides, roads to Himalayan shrines blocked

By Express News Service

GOPESHWAR: Landslides triggered by heavy rains killed six people in Uttarakhand on Monday, the victims buried alive when debris fell over their houses.

In addition, two buildings were swept away by the swollen Chuflagad river, and roads to Himalayan shrines blocked by landslip debris in the state.

All the landslide victims suffocated to death, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said in Dehradun, adding that all the deceased except one were women. A mother and her nine-month-old daughter were among the victims.

While Rupa Devi and her daughter Chanda were killed in Banjbagad village, 21-year-old Naurati Devi was killed in Aligaon and three others died in Lankhi village, it said.Those killed in Lankhi village were identified as Kumari Arti, Kumari Anjali and Ajay, the SEOC said.

Erosion caused by the swirling waters of the Chuflagad river in Chamoli swept away two buildings from the Ghat bazaar area, the SEOC added. There was no casualty as the buildings had been vacated by their occupants.

Boulders falling from hillsides due to landslips blocked the national highway to Badrinath, and the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway was blocked by landslide debris.