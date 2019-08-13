Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar gives money to build toilets at girls’ hostel in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two years after Bollywood flick Toilet Ek Prem Katha hit the silver screen, three new toilets and nine refurbished hostel rooms of a school-cum-hostel for tribal girls in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have become operational – due to the efforts of the 2017 film’s leading lady Bhumi Pednekar.

The Abhyudaya Ashram (an educational institution for tribal children) under schemes of Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department received the donation by Bhumi, who has been associated with the institution since 2017.

“Bhumi sent us around Rs 2 lakh a few months back. The construction of toilets and makeover of nine rooms was completed in June-July,” Abhyudaya Ashram head Aruna Chhari said.