Different Congress voices on J&K reflects 'directionless politics', says Prakash Javadekar

The union minister of Information and Broadcasting and Environment also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid happily.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is speaking in different voices on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir because of its "directionless politics", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday while stressing that the situation in Valley will be normal very soon.

The minister also accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of communalising the issue and said people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy with the decision to revoke the state's special status under Article 370.

Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the BJP scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as the region is "dominated" by Muslims, a remark condemned by the ruling party as "provocative and irresponsible".

READ| Chidambaram only a burden on earth: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The former union finance minister also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government would not have taken the bold decision had Jammu and Kashmir been a "Hindu-dominated" state.

"This is Congress' frustration, despair and directionless politics. Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, R P N Singh and other leaders are talking one thing and Chidambaram, Mani Shankar Aiyar saying another thing. The party is in perennial confusion. They never had a clear stand," Javadekar told reporters here.

The union minister of Information and Broadcasting and Environment also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid happily.

"Let me say that after Article 370 people of Kashmir will progress and will get the rights that have been denied to them in the last 70 years.

That is why they are happy. People tried and even expected disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way the people celebrated and how they came out shows they are happy. Kashmir will get normal very soon. But if some people see Palestine in Kashmir then it is their negative thought. Chidambaram is only trying to communalise the issue and it is dirty politics," said Javadekar.

He added that PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) is a part of India and representative seats for it will be left vacant, as was done earlier, in the assembly, Javadekar said.

TAGS
Congress Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Prakash Javadekar
