Former IPS officer beaten up in Patna allegedly by bikers gang members

By Express News Service

PATNA: Members of Patna's notorious bikers' gang of road ruffians allegedly beat up a former police officer of Indian Police Services (IPS), Ajoy Verma, on Tuesday in Bihar.

The incident took place when Verma was returning to his Anisabad based residence with his wife and son by his car.

Police said the motorbike of a member of the gang knocked the car of Verma near Anisabad.

When Verma protested coming out of his car after it was knocked, bikers engaged in an altercation with him. The biker called in other members of the gang and allegedly manhandled Verma.

Some local eyewitnesses of this incident said that around 20 bikers arrived within few minutes after the altercation which ensued after a bike hit the car of Verma.

Sources said Verma has been admitted in a private clinic after the incident. Verma had taken voluntary retirement a year ago.

Despite frequent attempts, Patna police officials were not available to comment.